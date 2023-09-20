ประกาศรายชื่อผู้ชนะรางวัล Stevie Awards for Great Employers ปี 2566

Bank of America และ Globe Telecom อยู่ในกลุ่มผู้ชนะอันดับต้น ๆ

แฟร์แฟกซ์ เวอร์จิเนีย, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ได้มีการประการศผู้ชนะรางวัล Stevie® Awards for Great Employers ปี 2566 ซึ่งเป็นการแข่งขันระดั บนานาชาติ เมื่อวันจันทร์ที่ 18 กันยายน ระหว่างงานกาล่าดินเนอร์ในนิ วยอร์กซิตี้ รางวัลนี้ยกย่องผู้ ประกอบการและผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้ านทรัพยากรบุคคล ทีมงาน ความสำเร็จ และผลิตภัณฑ์และซัพพลายเออร์ที่ เกี่ยวข้องกับทรัพยากรบุคคลที่ ดีที่สุดในโลก ซึ่งช่วยสร้างและขับเคลื่ อนสถานที่ทำงานที่ยอดเยี่ยม

ดูรายชื่อผู้ชนะรางวัล Stevie Award ในระดับ Gold, Silver และ Bronze ตามหมวดหมู่ได้ที่ http://www.StevieAwards.com/HR

กลุ่มองค์กรและบุคคลที่ หลากหลายทั่วโลกเป็นหนึ่งในกลุ่ มที่ได้รับการยกย่อง องค์กรที่ได้รับรางวัล Grand Stevie Award สาขาองค์กรที่ได้รับการยกย่ องมากที่สุดแห่งปี ได้แก่ Bank of America of Charlotte ซึ่งตั้งอยู่ที่นอร์ทแคโรไลนา โดยได้รับรางวัล Stevie Awards ระดับ Gold เจ็ดรายการ ระดับ Silver เจ็ดรายการ และระดับ Bronze เจ็ดรายการ โดยมีคะแนน Stevie Awards รวม 45.5 คะแนน รางวัลองค์กรแห่งปีตกเป็ นขององค์กรที่ได้รับคะแนนการได้ รับรางวัลมากที่สุด โดยรางวัล Gold Stevie แต่ละรายการที่ได้รับจะนับเป็ นสามคะแนน รางวัล Silver Stevie แต่ละรายการที่ได้รับจะนับเป็ นสองคะแนน และรางวัล Bronze Stevie แต่ละรายการที่ได้รับจะนับเป็ นหนึ่งคะแนนครึ่ง

รางวัล Grand Stevie Award สาขาการเสนอชื่อเข้าชิงที่ได้รั บคะแนนสูงสุดแห่งปีตกเป็นของ Globe Telecom Inc. ในเมือง Taguig ประเทศฟิลิปปินส์ ด้วยการเสนอชื่อ Ato Jiao ให้เป็นประธานเจ้าหน้าที่ฝ่ ายทรัพยากรบุคคลแห่งปี ซึ่งได้รับคะแนนเฉลี่ ยจากคณะกรรมการ 9.5 คะแนนเต็ม 10

ผู้ชนะรางวัล Gold Stevie Awards ได้แก่ Bank of America (7), Cathay United Bank (5), IBM (4), Tata Consultancy Services (4), Tech Mahindra (4), Dimes Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (3), Enerjisa Enerji (3), Product Madness (3), TELUS International (3), Akbank T.A.S. (2), American Systems (2), Ayala Land Inc. (2), BlueSky Personnel Solutions (2), Borusan (2), DHL Global Forwarding, Freight (2), FedEx (2), Globe Telecom (2), GoHealth (2), Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine (2), Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.Ş. (2), Saint-Gobain North America (2), Siemens AG (2) และ Top Hat (2)

มีการประเมินการเสนอชื่อมากกว่า 1,000 ชื่อโดยองค์กรต่าง ๆ จาก 28 ประเทศในการแข่งขันในปีนี้ ผู้ชนะรางวัลจะได้รั บการกำหนดโดยคะแนนเฉลี่ยของผู้ เชี่ยวชาญกว่า 125 คนทั่วโลกซึ่งทำหน้าที่เป็นผู้ ตัดสิน

ผู้ชนะรางวัล Stevie Award ในสาขาผู้ประกอบการดีเด่นแห่งปี ซึ่งมีสาขาย่อยอีก 31 สาขานั้น ได้รั บการกำหนดโดยการผสมผสานระหว่ างการให้คะแนนของผู้เชี่ ยวชาญและการโหวตของประชาชนทั่ วไป

รางวัล Stevie Awards ในสาขาผู้ประกอบการดีเด่ นแสดงให้เห็นถึงความสำเร็ จในหลาย ๆ ด้านของสถานที่ทำงาน สาขาต่าง ๆ ได้แก่:

รางวัลผู้ประกอบการดีเด่นแห่งปี

รางวัลความสำเร็จด้านทรัพยากรบุ คคล

คคล รางวัลสำหรับบุคคลด้านทรั พยากรบุคคล

พยากรบุคคล สาขาทีมทรัพยากรบุคคล

รางวัลผู้ให้ผลิตภัณฑ์และบริ การเฉพาะด้าน

การเฉพาะด้าน โซลูชัน การนำไปปฏิบัติ และโปรแกรมการฝึกอบรมหรือรางวั ลสื่อ

ลสื่อ สาขาผู้นำทางความคิด

รางวัลการตอบสนองต่อ COVID-19

รางวัลนี้มอบให้โดย Stevie Awards ซึ่งจัดโปรแกรมมอบรางวัลด้านธุ รกิจชั้นนำของโลก 8 โปรแกรม รวมถึง International Business Awards® และ American Business Awards®

เกี่ยวกับ Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards จัดขึ้นแปดโปรแกรม ได้แก่: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, และ the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. การแข่งขัน Stevie Awards ได้รับการเสนอชื่อเข้ามามากกว่า 12,000 รายการในแต่ละปีจากองค์กรทั่ วโลกกว่า 70 ประเทศ นับเป็นเกียรติแก่องค์กรทุ กประเภทและขนาดรวมถึงบุคคลที่ อยู่เบื้องหลักองค์กรเหล่านั้ นด้วย ซึ่งรางวัล Stevie เป็นเสมือนเครื่องหมายแห่ งผลงานอันโดดเด่นในที่ ทำงานจากทั่วโลก เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับ Stevie Awards ได้ที่ http://www. StevieAwards.com

ผู้สนับสนุนรางวัล Stevie Awards ประจำปีครั้งที่ 8 สำหรับสาขาผู้ประกอบการดีเด่นคื อ HiBob

