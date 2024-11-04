Young Rider Tricks Store Owner and Steals Wallet in Nonthaburi.



Nonthaburi: A young rider has reportedly stolen a wallet from a second-hand clothing store owner, exploiting the opportunity after deceiving the storekeeper. The incident unfolded at a Grade A second-hand clothing store located on the Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road in the Mueang District of Nonthaburi Province.

According to Thai News Agency, the store owner, Ms. Ari, aged 55, fell victim to the cunning tactics of a man posing as a customer. The young man, notably wearing a large gold chain, distracted Ms. Ari by requesting pants from the back of her store. Seizing the moment, he snatched her handbag, valued at approximately 15,000 baht, and swiftly fled the scene on a motorcycle. The incident took place on November 1st and was promptly reported to the Bang Sri Muang Police Station.

In response to the theft, the investigation team from Bang Sri Muang Police Station has commenced their inquiry by examining CCTV footage and gathering evidence from the scene. Authorities are actively working to track down the perpetra

tor and ensure justice is served.