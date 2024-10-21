Yingluck and her son eat ‘Khao Soi’ in London



Former Prime Minister Pu and her son eat “Khao Soi”, proud of Thai soft power, a popular menu in London, with a long queue

Former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra posted a picture of eating Khao Soi with her son, stating that ‘Khao Soi’, a local food of northern people today, is no longer ordinary Khao Soi. Today, I went to eat at Khao Soi restaurant in London, where the owner opened a booth for tasting. Khao Soi is a menu that TasteAtlas ranked 6th among the best menus in the world in 2024. Ordinary local food can increase its value if we know how to improve it to have a variety of forms with the concept of the new generation. Khao Soi restaurant has developed a modern name similar to Japanese style. They make fresh Khao Soi noodles and use premium ingredients such as beef shank and Wagyu beef to cook in a fusion style. Another famous menu is to take Khao Soi noodles and stir-fry them with dry chili paste and eat them with chicken legs.

Actually, I’ve heard many people talk about this restaurant but I’v

e never had the chance to eat there. Today, I met Mr. Win, the owner of this restaurant who is also from Chiang Mai. He opened a booth with Phatra restaurant in London, so I couldn’t help but stop by and give it a try. I’m proud and happy for us city people that our Khao Soi is so popular in London. Judging from the long queue, it clearly shows that Khao Soi is one of Thailand’s soft powers and is a cultural food of city people that is really delicious. Seeing this, I can’t help but support him. I have to tell others,’ said Ms. Yingluck.

Source: Thai News Agency