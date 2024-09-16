“Wisut” Yan Whip the new government without problems. Congratulations to the opposition to Jong Kathin M.152



“Wisut” Yan Whip the new government has no problem. It is divided into two poles, and it is possible to send someone to be a consultant according to the law. Defending the “singer” and congratulating the opposition Jong Kathin M.152 Believes that the voice of support for the government exceeds 320.

Mr. Wisut Chaiyanroon, SSP Party for Thailand as Chairman of the Coordination Committee (Whip) of the Coalition Party Speaking before the meeting of the Government Whips, he said that the new Government Whips have been set up. Today, it is a new whip meeting. There is no problem. He did not participate as a government whip. But they can send someone to be a consultant. Because the law does not prohibit it, but it is a person outside the party, not a person who is an MP. At this time, when the People’s Power Party has sent someone to be an advisor. What is the result of the whip meeting, we will tell each other ourselves. There is no problem.

“We do this so that no one sings because now there are a lot of singers

, the mics are full, there are only people complaining about all kinds of things, so we do it right,” Mr. Wisut said

, worried about whether there will be problems in practice. Because the opposition is preparing to hold a general debate in accordance with Article 152 of the Constitution, Mr. Wisut said. The government is ready, so there is no problem with the no-confidence debate, we are ready, and there is no worry at all. As for the votes that support the government that the People’s Power Party does not come to the whole party, there is no problem because we are coordinated, and from what I saw in the voting in the Assembly, there were more than 300 people. If they are not sick, there will be a government with 320 votes or more. The “tight” government vote can work.

When asked about the problems within the People’s Power Party. Will it cause turbulence to the government? Mr. Wisut said that he did not criticize the party because he would not talk about other parties by etiquette. As for joining the gove

rnment, it is the exclusive right of the SSP. As for the People’s Power Party, there are a lot of complaints about the Prime Minister, and before the Prime Minister goes to the Government House, there are a lot of complaints, but a little too much, but there is no problem, which they see as a waste of time and very ridiculous.

Source: Thai News Agency