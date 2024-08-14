“Wisut” is confident that “Settha” is doing the right thing, believes there will be no political accidents.



“Wisut” is confident that “Settha” did the right thing, not worried about the verdict, believes there will be no political accident, reveals that the feng shui has been adjusted, the party meeting room will be changed, using Shinwatra Building 3, looking back on the past, it used to have 377 MP votes, the old place was happy, the new place is happier.

Mr. Wisut Chainarun, Chief Whip of the Government, spoke about concerns over the Constitutional Court’s decision on the ministerial case of Mr. Settha Thavisin. Has the Pheu Thai Party set up a volume to follow up? No, all MPs attended the meeting as usual. We are confident that the Prime Minister will pass and are not worried. Yesterday, the party meeting did not discuss this issue. And all MPs are not worried about this issue and are confident that the Prime Minister did the right thing. And believe that there are no political accidents, it is convenient. It is not a matter of concern at all. We are confident in this matter.

As for many people who think tha

t the move of the MP meeting to Chinnawat Building 3 yesterday might be a feng shui adjustment or not, Mr. Wisut said that of course, whether it is a business, sales, or organization, in some matters, feng shui adjustments are required. We think that at that time, we used to get 377 votes. Going back to the original place was convenient, comfortable to sit, modern and convenient. But today, beliefs are personal matters. Some people believe it, some people don’t. Personally, I believe it, but for peace of mind, going there is convenient. This is the second time going back to the original place. At that time, we considered that establishing a party there made our party’s popularity very good. And we saw that it was done well and was appropriate.

Personally, I don’t know if anyone said anything to make me move back there. Right now, I’m using the party’s MP meeting place at Shinawatra Building 3 for the time being. In the future, it might be changed to the former Voice TV area. Mr. Wisut said that yesterday, af

ter moving to the MP meeting at Shinawatra Building 3, the party’s MPs were very happy. They feel very happy after moving to the new place. When asked if they weren’t happy at the old place, Mr. Wisut said that this place is happier. -312.

Source: Thai News Agency