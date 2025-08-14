Wisut Denies Giving Out Bananas in Exchange for Votes, Challenges MPs to Reveal Their Names



Bangkok: Wisut Chainarun, a Pheu Thai Party list MP and chairman of the Government Coalition Coordination Committee, has responded to allegations that members of the government were distributing bananas in exchange for votes on the budget. He challenged MPs of the People’s Party to come forward and reveal their identities. Wisut questioned the credibility of the claims, urging those involved to report the matter to the police if they believe the allegations to be true.





According to Thai News Agency, Wisut addressed an audio clip in which a Prachachon Party MP claimed they were compensated to vote for the 2026 Budget Bill. The clip mentioned a mysterious offer of 10 kilograms. Wisut found the clip vague and unintelligible, questioning the method of communication and the legitimacy of the claims. He expressed skepticism, emphasizing that serious negotiations would not occur over the phone but rather in person.





Wisut further challenged those making the claims to identify the individuals involved, promising to investigate as a member of the House of Representatives Ethics Committee. He urged clarity and transparency, dismissing the allegations as unfounded and potentially defamatory. Wisut maintained a neutral stance, asserting that his party did not require monetary incentives to secure votes.





When pressed for more details on the individuals mentioned in the audio clip, Wisut encouraged straightforwardness, dismissing the use of initials and urging people to disclose full names and positions. He offered to handle the matter if provided with concrete information, emphasizing the need for bravery and clarity in addressing the allegations.





Wisut also addressed the recurring nature of such rumors, stating that the margin of votes is significant and there is no need for vote-buying. He denounced the notion that 10 million baht would be spent on such matters, considering it an exorbitant amount. Wisut also acknowledged the possibility of scams, advising representatives to be cautious and scrutinize the situation further.

