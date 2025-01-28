Whole Fried Chickens Triple Sales for Chinese New Year in Surat Thani



Surat Thani: Fried chicken vendors in Surat Thani are experiencing a significant increase in sales this Chinese New Year, with whole fried chickens proving to be a popular choice. Sales have tripled compared to last year.





According to Thai News Agency, Bang Run Fried Chicken Shop, situated on Karunrat Road 33 in Surat Thani Municipality, is at the forefront of this trend. Owned by Paisal Tokanthi, also known as Bang Run, the shop offers whole chickens marinated with a special recipe. The marination process spans overnight, resulting in a dish that has become a special menu item for the Chinese New Year festival. It caters to Thai-Chinese individuals looking to honor their ancestors and gods, complementing the shop’s regular offerings of fried chicken pieces and chicken biryani.





The technique for frying a whole chicken involves using the right amount of heat to achieve a crispy interior, appealing color, fragrant aroma, crispy skin, and tender meat. This year, the demand for whole fried chickens has increased threefold. In 2014, the shop received only 80 orders, but this year they have surpassed 200 orders. However, due to a shortage of appropriately sized chickens caused by recent flooding in the southern region, the shop could only fulfill 150 orders. Chickens had to be sourced from other provinces, many of which were larger than desired, leading to nearly 100 customer rejections. The price for whole fried chickens ranges from 180 to 200 baht, depending on size. Additionally, the shop sells approximately 150 kilograms of fried chicken pieces daily, operating from morning until evening. They also offer frying services for various religious ceremonies.





For those interested in trying Bang Run’s offerings, the shop is located on Karunrat Road 33, Surat Thani Municipality, Mueang District, Surat Thani Province.

