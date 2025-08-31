Who Will Be the 32nd Prime Minister? Political Uncertainty Follows Paethongtarn’s Removal



Bangkok: Politics heats up after Paethongtarn’s removal from the Prime Minister position due to an audio clip. Amidst the dust, analyze the future political situation. Who has the potential to become the 32nd Prime Minister? With Assoc. Prof. Dr. Olar Thinbangtiew, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Political Science and Law, Burapha University.





According to Thai News Agency, the political landscape is undergoing significant changes following the removal of Paethongtarn from the Prime Minister position. The situation has sparked a heated debate about who could potentially assume the role of the 32nd Prime Minister.





Assoc. Prof. Dr. Olar Thinbangtiew from Burapha University offers insights into the evolving political scenario, emphasizing the need for careful consideration of potential candidates. The future political situation remains uncertain as parties and political figures maneuver for influence and leadership.

