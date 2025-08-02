Villagers Commemorate Victims of Cambodia’s Rocket Attack at Ban Phue Gas Station



Kantharalak: The atmosphere at the Ban Phue gas station in Kantharalak District was filled with sadness as villagers participated in a ceremony to lay flowers in memory of those killed in the Cambodian rocket attack. The community gathered to discuss the tragic incident.





According to Thai News Agency, villagers from various villages in Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province, have been arriving at the gas station that was attacked by Cambodian BM-21 rockets on July 24th. The rockets landed near a convenience store, resulting in the deaths of eight people and injuring 15 others, including a mother and her eight-year-old child.





Villagers wrote messages of condolence before holding up flowers and messages as a symbolic gesture, stating that the Cambodian military’s attack on civilian areas was an inhumane act. They then laid flowers in front of the convenience store where Cambodia had fired rockets at them. In addition to villagers, officials from various agencies, including the government, police, and military, also came to lay flowers and express their condolences.





Village representatives stated that they were laying flowers to wish the deceased a good rebirth. They also condemned Cambodia for targeting civilians in Muang Subdistrict, which is considered a green area. However, bullets still fell there, and since the area is green, there was no evacuation of the villagers. If the village had been hit, they believe the casualties would have been even greater.

