“View” returns to practice before competing in the Japan Open



‘View’ Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the silver medal hero of the 2024 Olympic Games badminton, has returned to training to prepare for the Japan Open next week in Japan, and is auctioning off his second Paris Games badminton jersey.

“View” Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the 23-year-old world number 4 and winner of the historic silver medal in men’s singles badminton at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, has returned to practice at the Baan Thong Yod Badminton Club to prepare for the Japan Open, which will be held from August 20-25 in Yokohama, Japan.

Meanwhile, after ‘View’ auctioned the first yellow jersey a few days ago and closed the auction at 268,888 baht, all proceeds will be used to buy sports equipment for children in need. There are schools and badminton clubs that are in need of sports equipment, sending messages under the comments to ask for donations in large numbers.

Yesterday (August 14), “View” posted an auction for the second red jersey via the Kunlavut Vitidsarn-Kunlavut Vitidsarn fan page, which will c

lose today (August 15) at 6:00 p.m. There have been continuous bidders. The latest bid is 200,000 baht.

Source: Thai News Agency