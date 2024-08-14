Today (14 Aug 2024) the fate of the Prime Minister will be determined in the matter of appointing “Phichit”.



The Prime Minister is waiting for the Constitutional Court’s decision on the appointment of ‘Phichit Chuenban’ as Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, confirming that there is no backup plan. Today (August 14), the mission is packed, sending ‘Dr. Prommin’ to hear the verdict instead.

The movement of Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister, today (14 August), which is the day the Constitutional Court has scheduled a ruling in the case where the President of the Senate sent a petition from 40 senators asking the court to rule according to the Constitution, Section 170, paragraph three, in conjunction with Section 82, whether Mr. Settha’s status as a minister has ended according to the Constitution, Section 170, paragraph one (4), in conjunction with Section 160 (4) and (5) or not, in the case of appointing Mr. Phichit Chuenban as Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, that in the morning the Prime Minister will travel to perform his duties at Government House.

While the Prime Minister’s mission at 12.00 no

on will visit the market under the Phloen Chit Bridge, while in the afternoon it was reported that the Prime Minister will travel back to perform his duties at Government House, with 2-3 small internal meetings at Thai Khu Fah Building, which is the same time that the Constitutional Court will read the verdict at 3.00 p.m.

Source: Thai News Agency