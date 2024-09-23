Vietnam’s top leader speaks at UN Summit of the Future



The United Nations Summit of the Future opened at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22. Party General Secretary and President To Lam led the Vietnamese delegation to the event.

Addressing the first plenary session of the summit, the top Vietnamese leader held that human intelligence has changed the world, making life better, more developed, and more perfect in every aspect.

However, it is also humans who have caused the difficulties and challenges that humanity faces today.? Stressing that the choices we make today will shape our future, Lam said the goal of sustainable development and the well-being of humanity must be placed at the centre of our efforts and remain our highest objective.

‘Scientific and technological achievements must serve social progress, focus on humanity, liberate individuals, promote comprehensive human development, and continually improve living standards, for the benefits and happiness of humanity and for future generations,’ he said.

Source: Vietnam News Agency