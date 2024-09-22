PM inspects key infrastructure projects in Bac Ninh



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 22 inspected the implementation of some infrastructure projects in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

At the Belt Road No. 4 – Capital Region project that runs through Bac Ninh, the leader asked the province and the investor to coordinate with relevant agencies and forces to mobilise the engagement of the entire political system in the work, noting site clearance should be done within this month.

Also on the same day, the PM visited the Thong Nhat social housing project in Bac Ninh city.

Source: Vietnam News Agency