Victims of fake modeling agencies gather to file complaints, resulting in damages worth tens of millions

Another 6 victims of fake modeling agency ‘Namphueng’ have filed a police report, with total damages of over 10 million baht. Some claim to shoot movies with famous stars, but all jobs require a deposit.

From the case where a victim filed a complaint with the police at the Technology Crime Suppression Division 1 that they were deceived by ‘Namphueng’, a fake modeling agency, who said that they would take them to shoot a commercial with ‘Lisa’ but they had to put down a deposit first, which led to the victim believing it and losing over 8.7 million baht and filing a complaint with the Saimai Must Survive page yesterday (July 30), most recently, Mr. Niran Kaeng-ngaew, co-founder of the Saimai Must Survive page, along with his team, brought 6 victims who were deceived by ‘Namphueng’, a fake modeling agency, to file a complaint with Pol. Maj. Gen. Chatchapan Kanklaiklueng, Commander of the Technology Crime Investigation Division 1.

Mr. Niran said that after the news was published, no less than 20 victims conta

cted the page saying that they were deceived by ‘Namphueng’ in the same way. Each person had damages ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions. Some of them had actually gone to study acting, had real actors teach them, and had actually gone to work shootings. Therefore, they did not know that they had been deceived. They were still in the process of asking for payment until they saw the news yesterday, and then it became clear.

One of the victimized mothers said that she wanted her daughter to work in this field, so she searched on Facebook and found Ms. Namphueng’s page. Then they talked, paid for her to study acting and signed a contract to become an actress under her management. Then she started getting work as an extra in dramas that were actually broadcasted. While she was filming, she met Namphueng and they talked, so she didn’t suspect anything.

Later, Namphueng said that there was a job for her to shoot a commercial and she was paid 10,000 baht per job, but she had to put down a deposit for ev

ery job. Namphueng claimed that it was to prevent her from being cheated out of the job and that she would take the money to pay the company damages. She had been dealing with jobs like this and had been putting up deposits all along, but she had only actually shot 4 jobs, which Namphueng claimed were commercials for foreign countries, so she had never seen whether they were broadcast or not.

Until about 3 months ago, I started to get suspicious because the amount of the performance fee and the insurance money that I had to get back started to lag behind. I tried to collect it but still couldn’t. When I tried to collect it, Ms. Namphueng would say that she would pay it and then go quiet. When I tried to ask again, she would claim that it was a holiday, a Saturday or Sunday, and she also claimed that she wasn’t feeling well. If it went away, she would take care of it, but she still hasn’t gotten it.

While another victimized mother said that she has known Namphueng since 2022 because their houses are close. N

amphueng invited her daughter to study acting at her house, which was a studio. There was a teacher who was an extra actor to teach her. Then Namphueng said that there was a job advertising a certain brand of milk contacted her, but she had to put down a deposit of tens of thousands first. She believed it and transferred the money. Then she really went to shoot. There was a real studio and team. And this happened many times. The deposits ranged from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands. In total, she transferred 870,000 baht, but she only got 3,000 baht for her daughter and never got the deposit back.

And in February 2023, Namphueng said that her daughter would be able to film a Channel 3 lakorn, but had to put down a 150,000 baht deposit. She transferred the money and after a while said that she had changed her mind, that there was a more interesting, bigger job, which was to film a movie with Nadech-Yaya, and that she had to put down another 150,000 baht deposit, for a total of 300,000 baht for two r

ounds, but she had never actually filmed with Nadech-Yaya. The victim’s mother also said that one time when she went to film a commercial, the makeup artist came and said, “This set up, can’t you tell?

Pol Maj Gen Chatchapan Kan said that the total damages of the victims who have come together to file a complaint are no less than 10 million baht. The incidents occurred in different areas and were different crimes at different times. However, the Technology Crime Suppression Division 1 will help accept the complaints and facilitate the victims. If there are other victims, please hurry to meet the investigators. You can file a complaint at the local police station because in this case, the perpetrator is already known.

For the victims who came to file a complaint today, there are 6 in total, with damages worth 3 million baht, 1.5 million baht, 870,000 baht, 400,000 baht, 220,000 baht, and 130,000 baht.

Source: Thai News Agency