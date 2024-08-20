“TISI” explains request for TIS to be free from corruption and can be investigated



Bangkok: The Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) clarified the allegations that the application for Thai Industrial Standards (TIS) was delayed and had loopholes for corruption. It confirmed that it uses the e-License system for applying for TIS licenses, which takes no more than 4 business days to issue licenses. TISI will request additional evidence from those involved as implicated. If any wrongdoing is found, strict punishment will be taken.

Mr. Nonthichai Likhitaphron, Director of Standard Inspection Division 1, Acting Secretary-General of the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI), spoke about the case of the TISI’s work being mentioned and shared on social media that the application for a permit for the Thai Industrial Standards (TIS) has complicated procedures and takes a long time, leading to loopholes for corruption, bribery from officials, and factory inspections without a search warrant. TISI would like to clarify that TISI currently uses the e-License system to issue permits. The aver

age time for issuing permits is no more than 4 business days after the operator submits the factory inspection results and product inspection results into the system. The license applicant and the reviewing officer will not meet face to face, which can prevent corruption.

The use of electronic systems in the work process since 2018 until now has increased efficiency in operations and facilitated services to entrepreneurs and the public, especially in the approval or permitting missions to reduce the opportunity to contact officials directly and close channels for the abuse of power to seek personal benefits. TISI has continuously developed electronic systems in full form for all activities, starting from the submission of TIS license applications via the e-License system. When entrepreneurs submit factory inspection results and product inspection results into the system in both parts, the system will take no more than 4 business days to issue licenses. For payment of service fees, entrepreneurs can pay via t

he e-Payment system, including post-license inspections, entrepreneurs can do so via the e-Surveillance system, which reduces the opportunity to contact TISI officials directly.

TISI confirms its transparency in its work, with the Integrity and Transparency Assessment Awards (ITA Awards) from the National Anti-Corruption Commission Office as a guarantee. TISI received the highest score from the Ministry of Industry, which confirms that TISI’s work is transparent, fair, and auditable.

It is believed that the accusations are likely due to the strict inspection of products that do not meet TIS standards. Some entrepreneurs who were inspected and had substandard products therefore alluded to TISI.

Mr. Nonthichai said that since September 2023 until now, TISI has found 431 entrepreneurs who illegally imported goods from abroad and the products did not have TIS. Of these, 57 were initially checked and advertised through e-commerce platforms. After that, the investigation was expanded and more were found. In ad

dition, it was found that more than 50% of the entrepreneurs were foreigners who came to do business in Thailand. In addition, it was found that some had TIS licenses but later smuggled the same type of products, but they were substandard products.

For the group of products that were found to be smuggled in and substandard the most were steel, tires, electrical appliances, and commodities. TISI confirmed that the search of the establishment without a search warrant would like to clarify that the Industrial Product Standards Act B.E. 2511 is a specific law that gives TISI the authority to supervise products that affect the safety of life and property of the public. It can inspect the production premises, storage premises, and distribution premises without a search warrant, but must show the official ID card and have the business owner of the premises join the inspection every time.

However, TISI has taken action to find the facts by coordinating with relevant parties to request additional evidence and is cur

rently considering an investigation to make the facts clear to society. If the investigation finds that the wrongdoings were actually committed as alleged, strict disciplinary action will be taken against the offending officials without exception.

If you have any doubts or have been asked for benefits from TISI officials, you can file a complaint at https://www.tisi.go.th/website/about/tisi_corruption, including all TISI contact channels, including the website www.tisi.go.th, Facebook https://www. facebook.com/tisiofficial and TikTok www.tiktok.com/@tisiofficial or call 02 4306815.

Source: Thai News Agency