Thief Apprehended After Attempted Gold Necklace Theft in Trang Province.



Trang: A thief was promptly arrested after attempting to steal a gold necklace from a shop in Trang Province’s Huai Yot district. The suspect pretended to examine the jewelry before snatching it from the employee’s hand, only managing to escape with half of the necklace.

According to Thai News Agency, the incident occurred at a gold shop located in the Lamphu Ra Market branch within Tambon Lamphu Ra. The thief, identified as Mr. Wisarut, aged 31, snatched the 1 baht gold necklace, which resulted in the necklace snapping and him escaping with only a portion of it. He attempted to evade capture by fleeing on a black and red Yamaha Finn motorcycle.

Police at Huai Yot Police Station, upon receiving the report, coordinated with nearby stations to intercept the suspect. The man, dressed in a sports shirt, was spotted by patrol police riding towards Huai Yot Municipality. He then attempted to sell the stolen gold at another shop approximately 100 meters from Huai Yot Police Station, where officers were able to app

rehend him with the evidence in hand.

Following his arrest, Mr. Wisarut was taken by investigators and patrol officers to reenact the crime scene, which he confessed to in the presence of more than 20 officers. He admitted to committing the theft due to financial desperation, lack of a stable job, and personal circumstances, emphasizing that he acted alone without prior planning. He clarified that he was neither involved with drugs nor gambling.