The victim disguised himself as a passenger and lured him into a hit-and-run taxi.



Nonthaburi, Conspiracy to arrest hit-and-run taxi drivers. The police had the victim pose as a passenger. Tell the driver to come to the police station.

The video clip of the victims was recorded while following a yellow taxi. Until reaching the Pak Kret Police Station Nonthaburi Province There were officers standing and waiting to easily arrest the driver. on charges of hit and run

This arrest Derived from The victim brought evidence from CCTV cameras. The yellow taxi Crashing into a luxury car parked on the roadside Area behind the condo Bond Street Road, Pak Kret District, and later, the owner of the car filed a report at Pak Kret Police Station at 6:00 p.m. yesterday (June 17) because the victim found a suspicious taxi that had caused the incident. So hurriedly coordinated with the police. and planned together to have the victim disguise himself as a passenger in order to get into the said taxi. and pretended to be sent to the police station which everything went according to plan When you reach your de

stination The police immediately showed up and arrested him.

At first, Mr. Chao, 55 years old, a taxi driver, refused, but when the police showed a clip of the incident, So I accept it well. on charges of hit and run and claimed that during the incident he was asleep.

