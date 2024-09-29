The school building has a beautiful wooden pattern.

Beautiful! Wooden school building, Uthai Tit Temple, Maha Sarakham Province. The abbot wants to create a natural, comfortable atmosphere, hoping to develop it into a tourist attraction. This Uthai Thit Temple is located at Ban Nang Yai, Nakhon Sawan Road, Mueang Maha Sarakham District. It is the first ancient temple in the province, established in 1793, and is 231 years old. It was originally named Wat Sanam Phithi because it was the center for various religious ceremonies. The name was changed to Wat Uthai Thit after the abbot, Phra Khru Yokhi Uthai Thit.

Wat Uthai Tit opened a school for the general education of Buddhist scriptures since 1991 until the present. Phra Khru Sirisarakowit, the abbot and manager of Wat Uthai Tit Witthaya School, renovated the school building by painting it with wood patterns, such as rosewood, ebony or teak. Only the doors of this school building are made of wood. The walls, beams and ceiling are painted with wood patterns to make it pleasing to the eye and natural, blending i

n with the trees in the temple area. It is seen that currently, forests are starting to disappear and the world is getting hotter. It is recommended to paint the concrete school building with wood patterns to make it look cool and comfortable, and to help reduce deforestation. The abbot hopes that this building will be a model that can be developed further in the future and will also be a tourist attraction for tourists to stop by and see this beautiful wooden building in Wat Uthai Tit Maha Sarakham.

Source: Thai News Agency