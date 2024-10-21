The Religious Affairs Committee is preparing to call for an explanation of the issue of Phra V. Vajiramedhi’s sermon in support of The Icon.



The Religious Affairs Committee of the Upper House is preparing to call agencies to explain the issue of Phra V. Vajiramedhi preaching in support of The Icon Group on 28 Oct., confirming that they are not indifferent, but it is a sensitive matter. They declared that if they are wrong, they will be punished accordingly.

Mrs. Amon Srikongpan, Chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Religion, Morality, Ethics, Arts and Culture, revealed that today (October 21), the meeting discussed the case of the criticism of Phra V. Vajiramedhi, preaching to support The Icon Group, including the Carrot House sharing case, with more than 20 experts providing their opinions. She emphasized that this is a sensitive matter and the committee does not want conflict to arise. Currently, the Royal Thai Police is taking legal action against The Icon, and the Office of Buddhism has been informed of the matter. On Monday, October 28, the committee will invite relevant agencies to provide more information. She confirmed that the committe

e is not indifferent, but must be thorough. If wrong, it will be punished accordingly. In the same matter, the committee itself is also following up on the work of the House of Representatives committee. She also instructed the Senate committee’s subcommittee to be the main organizer and study this matter.

Source: Thai News Agency