The Prime Minister will inspect ‘Chiang Rai-Sa Kaeo’ from 12-14 July.



Government House, Government spokesman reveals the Prime Minister is preparing to inspect Chiang Rai-Sa Kaeo on July 12-14 to monitor water management, irrigation systems, and discuss provincial development plans.

Mr. Chai Wachirong, the government spokesman, revealed that Mr. Settha Thavisin, the Prime Minister, is scheduled to travel to inspect the government work in Chiang Rai and Sa Kaeo provinces from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 14, 2024 to monitor water management in the area to prevent flooding and drought problems, water for consumption, visit the youth learning area, community enterprises, study the approach to solving the irrigation system problem for consumption, hold a meeting to discuss the development plan of Chiang Rai province, discuss the problem solving of ethnic groups, and chair the opening ceremony of the Somdej Phra Yupparat Hospital upgrade project and follow up on the operation of the Health Station in Sa Kaeo province, with Mr. Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime

Minister, Pol. Lt. Gen. Phanurat Lakboon, Secretary-General of the Narcotics Control Board, Mr. Nanthat Hongchuwet, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs, and Mr. Phongsaran Atsawachaisophon, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs joining the inspection team. Scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2024 at 4:00 p.m., the Prime Minister will depart from Don Mueang Military Airport 2, Wing 6 (B.6), Bangkok, to Mae Fah Luang Airport, Ban Du Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Province.

The Prime Minister’s Office spokesman said that on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at approximately 10:15 a.m., the Prime Minister discussed the issue of water management in the area to prevent flooding and drought, water for consumption, and met with the people at the Nong Hang Water Conservation and Restoration Project, Phan District, Chiang Rai Province. The Prime Minister then traveled to Thoeng Wittayakhom School, Thoeng District, Chiang Rai Province, to visit the Y

outh Learning Area, Community Enterprise, and meet with youth and people in the area.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will visit the area to study the approach to solving the irrigation system problem for consumption and meet the people at the Mekong Riverine Peacekeeping Unit, Chiang Rai District, Wiang Subdistrict, Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai Province. Then, he will travel to the Opium Hall, Golden Triangle Park, Wiang Subdistrict, Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai Province to chair a meeting to discuss the development plan of Chiang Rai Province and meet the people. After the meeting, the Prime Minister will visit the Golden Triangle Park. In the evening, the Prime Minister will visit the Chiang Rai Walking Street Market, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Province.

The government spokesman also said that on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Prime Minister will meet and discuss resolving the problems of ethnic groups at Ban Pong Pa Kham, Mae Chan District, Chiang Rai Pro

vince. After that, the Prime Minister will listen to the problems in Mae Chan District and meet the people at Pa Teng Natural Hot Springs, Mae Chan District, Chiang Rai Province. When the mission in Chiang Rai Province is completed, the Prime Minister will depart from Mae Fah Luang Airport, Chiang Rai Province to the Military Airport 2, Wing 6 (Wing 6), Don Mueang, Bangkok, and then travel on to the Military Airport, Wing 3, Tambon Huai Chot, Amphoe Watthana Nakhon, Sa Kaeo Province.

At approximately 2:25 p.m., the Prime Minister will preside over the opening ceremony of the project to upgrade Somdech Phra Yupparaj Hospital, Chaloem Phrakiat Community Hospital, Chaiphat Hospital, and 72 primary care units at Somdech Phra Yupparaj Sa Kaeo Hospital, Sa Kaeo Subdistrict, Mueang Sa Kaeo District, Sa Kaeo Province, with Mr. Somsak Thepsuthin, Minister of Public Health, joining in.

The Prime Minister then followed up on the operations of the Health Station in Sa Kaeo Province at the Ban Non Health Station, Ban Ka

eng Subdistrict, Mueang Sa Kaeo District, Sa Kaeo Province. After completing his mission, the Prime Minister will travel from the Military Airport, Wing 3, Huai Chot Subdistrict, Watthana Nakhon District, Sa Kaeo Province, returning to the Military Airport 2, Wing 6 (B.6), Don Mueang, Bangkok at approximately 5:20 p.m. However, the schedule may be changed as appropriate.

‘The Prime Minister’s inspection trip to Chiang Rai and Sa Kaeo provinces this time is to follow up on the government’s policy, which emphasizes systematic water management to ensure that there is enough water for people’s consumption, especially in solving the problems of flooding and drought. In addition, the Prime Minister will discuss the issues of ethnic groups, which this government emphasizes and accepts the diversity of identities, equality, and equity, and will also follow up on the operations of the Health Station in Sa Kaeo province,’ said the Prime Minister’s Office spokesman.

Source: Thai News Agency