The Prime Minister pays homage to sacred objects before giving a policy statement to the parliament.



The Prime Minister paid homage to Phra Siam Devathirat, the shrine of Grandfather and Grandmother, the statue of King Rama VII, sacred objects at the Parliament for good fortune before giving a policy statement to the Parliament.

At 08.30 hrs., Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, arrived at the Parliament building in a skirt suit and white shirt. She was welcomed by Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Mr. Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Mr. Chusak Sirinil, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Ms. Jiraporn Sindhuphrai, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Surawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, Ms. Manoporn Charoensri, and Mr. Surapong Piyachote, Deputy Ministers of Transport.

The Prime Minister paid homage to the sacred objects of Parliament, starting from the Phra Siam Devathiraj Shrine, Grandfather Shrine, and Grandmother Shrine of Parliament, before getting on a golf cart to pay homage to t

he Royal Monument of King Prajadhipok, Rama VII, on the MB1 floor, without giving an interview to the media, before going up to prepare for the joint parliamentary meeting to announce the government’s policy to the parliament on 12 – 13 September 2024.

Source: Thai News Agency