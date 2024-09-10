

The Prime Minister is concerned about flooding in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai after receiving a report from the National Water Resources Office indicating that it is a result of a large amount of rainfall. Officials are rushing to help the people.

Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, posted a message about the flood situation in the northern region, saying that she had received a report from the ONWR that people in the northern region, especially Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces, were suffering from flash floods, which were a result of the large amount of rainfall.

At this time, officials and relevant agencies have urgently provided assistance. I myself am closely monitoring the situation with concern.

Initially, the public can report their distress to the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department’s hotline at 1784. We would like to send our encouragement to the public who are suffering and to the officials who are doing their best.

Source: Thai News Agency