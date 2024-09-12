The Prime Minister invites the media to visit flood-stricken areas in Chiang Rai tomorrow.



‘Prime Minister Paethongtarn’ revealed that the atmosphere of the government’s policy statement to the parliament on the first day went well, and invited the media to visit the flooded areas in Chiang Rai tomorrow (13 Sept.)

Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, said about the government’s policy statement to the parliament today (12 September) that it was good, but tomorrow she will travel to Chiang Rai Province. Let’s meet in Chiang Rai Province.

As for the opposition asking about the sincerity in solving the flooding problem, Ms. Paethongtarn reiterated that they should meet in Chiang Rai tomorrow. Today, she doesn’t have the energy to answer. Let’s all go home.

Then, the red-shirt fans from Sisaket Province who had been waiting for Ms. Paethongtarn since morning came to give Ms. Paethongtarn 3 red roses and said that they had been waiting since morning to give encouragement to the Prime Minister and love the Prime Minister the most in the world. Ms. Paethongtarn said thank you very much for wai

ting and hugged the auntie.

At the end, reporters tried to ask about the opposition’s unconstructive debate, whether they wanted it to be revised tomorrow. Ms. Paethongtarn listened to the question but did not answer, saying only, “Thank you everyone, take a break,” before getting in the car and leaving immediately.

Source: Thai News Agency