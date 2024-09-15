The Prime Minister invited the fortune teller to view his office on Thai Khu Fah Building before taking up his duties.



The Prime Minister invited two of Thaksin’s close foreign fortune tellers to view his office on Thai Khu Fah Building before taking office, adhering to the idea of ??’not accepting the Prime Minister’s salary’ and giving it to various foundations.

Reporters reported from Government House that before Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister, went to pay homage to the sacred objects at Government House on the morning of September 12 and September 13, there were reports that the Prime Minister consulted with Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, the former Prime Minister, her father. Mr. Thaksin introduced two fortune tellers who were close foreign friends and invited them to see the Government House premises and the office on Thai Khu Fah Building, Government House. The Prime Minister’s office on Thai Khu Fah Building has been renovated from the original during the era of Mr. Settha Thavisin, the former Prime Minister, to make it more suitable for work.

Reporters reported that on September 12, the Prime Minister

rsonally entered Government House to pay homage to the sacred objects of Government House, with his mother, Khunying Potjaman Damapong, also entering Government House. Khunying Potjaman, who had not entered Government House in many years, complimented the Prime Minister by saying, ‘Government House has become much more beautiful.’

However, there are also news reports that when Ms. Paethongtarn takes office as Prime Minister this time, she will stick to the same idea as Mr. Settha, which is not to receive a salary in the Prime Minister position, but will give it to various foundations, which has been Ms. Paethongtarn’s idea from the beginning.

Source: Thai News Agency