The Prime Minister had a double bowl of noodles and ice cream to regain his energy before flying to Udon Thani.

The Prime Minister revealed that ‘I stopped by to eat beef noodles at Nai Chai at Don Mueang before boarding a plane to carry out a drug mission in Udon Thani. It was so delicious that I ordered two more bowls and finished with ice cream. If anyone passes this way, I highly recommend it.’

Source: Thai News Agency