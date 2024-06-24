Search
The Prime Minister had a double bowl of noodles and ice cream to regain his energy before flying to Udon Thani.


Bangkok, The Prime Minister stopped to recharge before flying to Udon Thani. He had two bowls of beef noodles and finished off with ice cream, preparing to tackle the drug problem.

Reporters reported that before traveling to perform duties in Udon Thani Province, Mr. Settha Thavisin, the Prime Minister, stopped to eat lunch as a famous beef noodle shop, “Nai Chai Don Mueang Shop”, which is a regular noodle shop of many former Prime Ministers, as well as eating coconut ice cream as a dessert and taking a souvenir photo with the people who came to eat noodles in a friendly manner.

The Prime Minister revealed that ‘I stopped by to eat beef noodles at Nai Chai at Don Mueang before boarding a plane to carry out a drug mission in Udon Thani. It was so delicious that I ordered two more bowls and finished with ice cream. If anyone passes this way, I highly recommend it.’

Source: Thai News Agency

