The Ministry of the Interior organizes a procession to carry holy water.

The Ministry of Interior organized a procession to carry holy water from Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangklararm to the Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall in the Grand Palace for the auspicious ceremony to celebrate His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary on 28 July 2024, with representatives of the Prime Minister, representatives of the President of the National Legislative Assembly, representatives of the President of the Supreme Court, as well as the Cabinet, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, senior executives of the Ministry of Interior, the Governor of Bangkok, governors of all provinces, civil servants and state enterprise employees under the Ministry of Interior joining the ceremony.

By inviting the golden, si

lver, and gold Phra Tao Pathum Nimit, filled with holy water from 108 holy water sources nationwide, which every province has prepared and sent to the Ministry of Interior for compilation to be used in the holy water blessing ceremony at the Ubosot of Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram on July 25, 2024. Leaving the Ubosot, the procession was formed, inviting the golden and silver wreaths to offer royal homage from in front of Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram on Sanam Chai Road, turning left onto Na Phra Lan Road, entering the Grand Palace via Witsanu Chai Si Gate and Phiman Chai Si Gate to the Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall in the Grand Palace. The royal ceremony officer invited the golden, silver, and gold Phra Tao Pathum Nimit, filled with holy water, to be enshrined on the lotus pedestal, and the candle tray was invited to be placed at the lotus pillar in front of the Prime Minister, the President of the National Assembly, and the President of the Supreme Court to await the feet of His Majesty.

The

golden and silver bushes of each province were placed as a royal offering at the stands along the northern wall of the Grand Palace.

Source: Thai News Agency