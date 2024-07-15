Search
Heavy rain hits Doi Inthanon, tourists warned to travel with caution

Chiang Mai, Warning to tourists going up Doi Inthanon: Heavy rain, be careful of slippery roads and flash floods.

This morning (July 27), at Kew Mae Pan, kilometer 42, heavy rain fell, measuring 35 millimeters, but most tourists chose to bring umbrellas out to experience the beautiful atmosphere in a different way. At the peak of Doi Inthanon, the highest point in Thailand, the amount of rain was measured at 58 millimeters, and at the park office, the amount of rain was measured at 18 millimeters. Park officials warned the public to be extra careful when using the road, especially on steep curves and up and down hills. Meanwhile, the Northern Meteorological Center warned that in Chiang Mai, there will be thunderstorms covering 60 percent of the area. Beware of the danger of accumulated rain, which may cause flash floods, especially in low-lying areas on hillsides near waterways.

The rain made many people’s long holiday less enjoyable because they had to deal with unfavorable weather conditions.

Source: T
hai News Agency

