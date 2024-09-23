The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has ordered Thai Plastic Co., Ltd. to cease some operations.

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has ordered Thai Plastic Chemicals Public Company Limited to partially cease operations and has instructed the company to continuously monitor air quality. The company is preparing to send officers to measure air quality in 40 community areas around the estate.

Mr. Sumet Tangprasert, IEAT board member and acting governor of IEAT, said about the fire incident at Thai Plastic Chemicals Public Company Limited, located in Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate, I-1 Road, Map Ta Phut Subdistrict, Mueang District, Rayong Province that the IEAT has issued an order based on the power under Section 39 of the Factory Act B.E. 2535 and amendments, for Thai Plastic and Chemicals Public Company Limited to temporarily stop operating some factories and to proceed as follows:

Stop the operation of the VCM production unit and related equipment. Conduct an inspection, assessment, analysis to find the cause of the incident and inspect the safety of the production unit, which must be performed by an external expert (Third Party).

Inspect the safety systems and fire extinguishing systems throughout the factory and conduct continuous inspections of the area to prevent recurrence of the incident.

Continuously monitor and report on the environmental quality in the downwind area from the incident location.

Manage wastewater contaminated with chemicals from the suppression in accordance with the law.

Investigate and track those affected to provide appropriate compensation or relief.

Establish short-term and long-term preventive measures to prevent recurrence.

If it is necessary to take action for the safety of the factory in the above areas, the company must request permission from the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand before taking any action.

Mr. Sumet added that the NBTC is continuously monitoring air quality both during and after the incident at stations downwind of the incident. The results of air quality measurements at Nong Suea Kuek and Takwan stations from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. found that sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter smaller than 10 microns were still within normal limits. In addition, the Environmental Quality Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC) measured air quality near the incident site in a downwind direction and found that the VCM value was still within the 24-hour monitoring range. In addition, an inspection of the company’s drainage canals found no contamination from the water used to control the incident.

‘After the fire at Thai Plastic Chemicals Public Company Limited, I have ordered continuous measurement and reporting of air quality. The company has also prepared to send officers to measure air quality in communities in approximately 40 other areas,’ Mr. Sumet concluded.

Source: Thai News Agency