The House of Representatives has urgently set a agenda to elect a prime minister on August 16.



The Secretary-General of the House of Representatives has written an urgent letter to all MPs, scheduling a special meeting of the House of Representatives on Friday, 16 Aug., to consider and approve the person who should be appointed as Prime Minister.

On August 14, 2024 at 7:10 p.m., Pol. Lt. Aphat Sukhanan, Secretary-General of the House of Representatives, sent an urgent letter to all MPs, No. Sor Por 0014/Por 49, dated August 14, 2024, stating that the President of the House of Representatives has issued an order to cancel the meeting of the House of Representatives on August 16, 2024, and has ordered a special meeting of the House of Representatives on Friday, August 16, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. onwards to consider and approve a person who should be appointed as Prime Minister, according to Section 159 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand, at the House of Representatives Meeting Room, 2nd Floor, Parliament Building. Therefore, we would like to inform you and invite all MPs to attend the meeting on

the date and time specified above.-312.

Source: Thai News Agency