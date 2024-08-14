The government whip has not yet selected a deputy speaker because the coalition parties have not yet submitted their proposals.



Wisut” explains the reason for not yet selecting the Deputy Speaker of the House because the coalition parties have not yet sent the matter, so it is considered not urgent. He denies conflict over the Deputy 1 and Deputy 2 quotas or waiting to select with the Speaker of the House. He insists that the Speaker position cannot be removed unless he dies or resigns. He revealed that he has never heard the person himself say that he will go.

Mr. Wisut Chainarun, Chairman of the Coordinating Committee (Whip) of the coalition parties, spoke about the case where today (14 August) there was still no selection of a Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives to fill the vacant position, even though the agenda was already included that the consideration of the matter to the House of Representatives is the duty of the government whip, which will consult and discuss, whether it is the law of the opposition, the law of the government, or various motions that must pass the government whip meeting. But until today, the g

overnment whip has not received any coordination from the coalition parties that the selection of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives will be held today. In fact, the government whip is ready to proceed, but when the matter was not forwarded and in the whip meeting, the Bhumjaithai Party did not say anything. Any action must have official regulations and documents, and the leaders of each political party must inform that it can proceed and who will be nominated.

However, today we already know which party will be the first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives. But as for politeness, if I can speak, I don’t want to speak. The Bhumjaithai Party must inform me. I also confirm that there is no conflict regarding deputy 1 and deputy 2.

‘Some people want to choose. Why not choose today when no one has informed me? Yesterday, in my party, I spoke in a meeting that no one objected. In Pheu Thai, we did not compete or change to deputy 1 or deputy 2 as everyone was wondering. I confirm that th

ere is no such thing. I did not mention this issue. But today, there is still time. It may be next week or whatever. All coalition parties will send the matter to the government whip. Or many people come and tell me at the same time that no matter what party, this party, Bhumjaithai Party says, Palang Pracharath Party says, Ruam Thai Sang Chart says, and Pheu Thai says, if they call and tell me, I am ready to put the agenda for the election of deputy 1 immediately. There is nothing that is conflicting at all. But yesterday, we spoke to each other. Yesterday, I met Mr. Phradorn Prisananantakul. I congratulated him. I said that his face looked bright and suitable. And congratulations. But when there was nothing to give me, I also cannot put it on the agenda,’ said Mr. Wisut.

As for the case where the House Speaker has already included the agenda, Mr. Wisut said that the matter of selecting the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives is in agenda 7.1 and there has been no announcement about who will be n

ominated or what is needed. Therefore, he has not yet taken action. Yesterday, he tried to contact Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the government who went to talk with the coalition parties, but he could not contact him. He said that he went abroad. Therefore, it must be put on hold and the election will be held next week. There is no problem because the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House are still doing their jobs well. However, if all three are there, it will be easier to do their jobs. There is no problem at all. Therefore, please do not worry because there is no quarrel or dispute. Everything is just done in accordance with the principles.

As for Mr. Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, who stated that he wanted the election of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives to be completed as soon as possible because there were steps to take, Mr. Wisut said that the Speaker wanted the election, but he had to adhere to the principles

of his work, which according to the whip’s principle, there must be an issue. But today, he has not received any notification, not even a single letter from the party leader. If he proceeds, it will be seen as being done arbitrarily, which is the whip’s working method. But if there is an urgent matter, even if it is the whip’s resolution, it can still be changed by consultation. But today, there is still no issue, so it is considered not urgent. So how can he include this matter in the House of Representatives meeting?

When asked whether there was a report that he had promised to resign to make way for the Pheu Thai Party, Mr. Wisut said that he had heard this story because someone had told him, but it was just a story that he had never heard from Mr. Wan Muhammad Noor’s mouth. If he told him, he would be able to confirm it. Therefore, he could not make a decision or say it on Mr. Wan Muhammad Noor’s behalf. There are two possible outcomes for the positions of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of R

epresentatives: resigning or dying. As for the other positions, neither the government nor anyone can remove them. Therefore, at the moment, it seems that Mr. Wan Muhammad Noor is still performing his duties, but he does not know what he is thinking because he has not talked to him.

When asked if the reason for waiting and not selecting the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives was because they were waiting to select the Speaker at the same time, Mr. Wisut said that it was not the case at all and asked that people not say such things, or Mr. Wan Muhammad Noor would scold him. -312.

Source: Thai News Agency