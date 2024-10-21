“Thank You” brings victims to file a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division regarding the “Carrot Share” scandal.



Yi Thanakun’ brought victims of ‘Baan Sharing Nong Carrot’ to file a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division, revealing that there was an impersonation of politicians to gain benefits, and there were teachers who traveled to give lectures at temples behind the scenes, doing it as a group. Preparing to submit to the Speaker of the House of Representatives to help investigate.

Mr. Thanakun Jit-Issara, former Democrat MP for Bangkok, talked about helping victims of the ‘Baan Share Nong Carrot’ scam, saying that he has now brought the victims to file a complaint at the Crime Suppression Division and will expand the investigation on Thursday, October 24th at 10:00 a.m. to submit the case to Mr. Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, President of the House of Representatives, because there are many victims. Many people have been mentioned, including Mr. Sutin Khlangsaeng, former Minister of Defense, with a clip of them having dinner together and then being impersonated and used to deceive people by claiming to be an expe

rt in various investment trades, similar to the Forex case. Then, they were asked to open a portfolio of 10,000 US dollars with a fixed rate of 31.6 baht. Therefore, if the victim opens a portfolio of 10,000 dollars, they will have to pay 316,000 baht and will receive a 10% return and a monthly income rate. The victims started as laypeople and expanded to monks in various temples, especially in the northeastern region of Khon Kaen Province. There are probably about 100 monks and novices who have invested, claiming that the money will be used to make merit. Anyone who wants to make more merit can put it here so that they can gain merit in terms of developing the temple or, in the future, if the monks disrobe, they will have money to buy a house or a car.

However, if the money is invested and used for the temple, that is one thing, but if the profits and interest are used for one’s own benefit, that is considered embezzlement of the temple.

‘I would like to ask the chairman to consider and order which committ

ees it falls under, such as the religious committee, the finance committee, or the committee that will have to look after this matter because this is a matter involving politicians. In fact, the victims believed it, but I checked and the politicians, including Mr. On, were not involved in any way. They said something like, ‘Do you see who is taking care of this portfolio?’ Something like that. However, I believe that it is not related to the footage in the clip of them eating together, and this doctor, Dr. Phanuwat, used it to falsely claim to expand the investigation,’ said Mr. Thanakun.

Mr. Thanakun said that from the investigation, he had not spoken to Mr. Suthin Khlangsaeng, but he believed that he was unlikely to be involved. However, he thought that Mr. Suthin might be a famous person in the Northeast and might be impersonated. In the case of the ‘Baan Share Nong Carrot’, there was a group with at least 3-5 people behind it. It happened in the Northeast. There were 50 people who complained to him, and

there were a number of monks. However, he would not disclose the details yet. He asked to wait for the clarity in collecting evidence first. The person who tricked him was a professor who traveled to lecture at Buddhist universities and temples. He worked systematically and had an operating system.

Source: Thai News Agency