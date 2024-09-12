“Thammanat” is about to go to Chiang Rai, join the “Gun Jom Phalang” team to help with flood relief.



“Thammanat” prepares to fly urgently to Chiang Rai, teams up with “Gun Jom Phalang” to help with flood relief, insists he is coordinating, not giving orders, prepares to request drones and helicopters to help the people.

Colonel Thammanat Prompao, MP for Phayao, Palang Pracharath Party, former Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said about the flood situation in Chiang Rai Province that he had sent a water management plan to Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and the two Deputy Ministers of Agriculture and Cooperatives. Tomorrow (September 13, 67), he will travel to Chiang Rai Province in the morning as MP for Phayao, together with ‘Kan Jom Phalang’ and the Thammanat Prompao Foundation for Charity. At present, he has set up a relief center and a kitchen with ‘Kan Jom Phalang’ in Chiang Rai Province.

Colonel Thammanat admitted that the flooding in the northern region this year is the worst in 20 years, so a water management plan is important. At the moment, we must qui

ckly drain as much water out of the Mekong River as possible. The most important thing is to help people who are trapped in their homes. He has coordinated the use of drones and helicopters from government agencies, and emphasized that this is a coordination, not an order. He has coordinated with the Director-General of the Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department to prepare helicopters to help people affected by the disaster. Meanwhile, “Kan Jom Phalang” has coordinated with the Jet Ski Group and the Drone Users Association to help people.

Source: Thai News Agency