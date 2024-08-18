“Thaksin” tells “Paethongtarn” to be humble, vows not to repeat his mistakes



“Thaksin” is delighted that “Paetongtarn” is the Prime Minister, emphasizing that the country has serious problems and requires cooperation from all parties. He believes that it can move forward because his daughter is humble and not arrogant. He insists that there is no way he will repeat his own mistakes and refuses to make a list of cabinet ministers.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, father of the Prime Minister, said after joining the ceremony to receive the royal command appointing Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra as the 31st Prime Minister that he is happy today, but what we look ahead to are the challenges in the country, which has many problems. We have to think together because the problems are serious.

As for how she advised Ms. Paethongtarn, she said that Ms. Paethongtarn had seen it all along, so she knew that she had to work hard and devote herself, and that she had to get all sectors involved. 23 years ago, when she stood in front, Ms. Paethongtarn stood behind her. But today, Ms. Paethon

gtarn is standing in front, while she stands behind her. Therefore, Ms. Paethongtarn has to work hard. But the advantage is that she is still young, so she can ask for help and cooperation from all sectors because she is a humble and humble person. She also denied that she would need to be Ms. Paethongtarn’s advisor because she is her father, and she can call her on any matter. She also emphasized that she is old, 75 years old.

When asked if he was worried that Paethongtarn’s path would repeat the same path as Thaksin’s when he was prime minister, Thaksin immediately replied that there was no way. As for the rumor that Thaksin would be the one to set up the new cabinet, Thaksin said that it was not yet, but that it was the prime minister’s business, not his.

Source: Thai News Agency