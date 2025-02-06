Thailand-China Pact Opens Lucrative Sea Bass Export Market



Bangkok: Thailand and China have signed a significant protocol to facilitate the export of Thai sea bass to China, with an aim to export 50,000 tons annually, generating over 4.9 billion baht each year.





According to Thai News Agency, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Thailand’s Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, announced the signing of the Protocol on Inspection, Quarantine, and Sanitary Requirements for Farmed Aquatic Products. This agreement was signed during an official visit to China, in collaboration with Dr. Sun Meijun, Secretary of the Communist Party of China’s General Administration of Customs.





The protocol aims to establish guidelines and sanitation standards for aquacultured fishery products, thereby simplifying the approval process for exporting new fishery products. This arrangement marks a milestone in Thai-Chinese cooperation, promising to enhance the market potential for Thai fishery exports. It also offers opportunities for Thai farmers and businesses to expand their reach into the Chinese market, potentially boosting trade and fostering economic growth for both nations.

