Thailand Braces for Cool to Cold Weather Across Various Regions



Bangkok: The Meteorological Department has forecasted that the North, Northeast, and Central regions of Thailand will experience cool to cold weather, while the East, Upper South, and Bangkok and its vicinity are expected to have cool weather in the morning.





According to Thai News Agency, a moderate to strong high-pressure area or cold air mass will cover the upper part of Thailand, the upper southern region, and the South China Sea. This atmospheric condition will lead to a drop in temperatures, making it essential for residents in these areas to take precautions for their health and to remain vigilant against potential fire hazards due to dry conditions and strong winds.





The northeast monsoon, which is affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, is moderate and has been causing thunderstorms in the southern regions. The sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to be moderate, with wave heights reaching about 2 meters in the lower Gulf and 1-2 meters in the upper Gulf. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves can exceed 2 meters, prompting sailors to exercise caution and avoid these regions.





Dust accumulation remains a concern in the upper part of Thailand, with moderate to high levels observed. However, the accumulation is anticipated to decrease due to improved ventilation and stronger winds, easing air quality concerns in the area.





The regional weather forecast indicates that Bangkok and its surrounding areas will see cool morning temperatures ranging from 18-21 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius. The northern region will experience cooler conditions, with temperatures between 11-15 degrees Celsius and highs of 27-32 degrees Celsius; mountaintops may see temperatures drop to as low as 3-9 degrees Celsius, with frost in some areas. Similarly, the northeastern region will have cool to cold weather, with temperatures from 10-16 degrees Celsius and highs of up to 30 degrees Celsius.





In the central region, morning temperatures will range from 15-19 degrees Celsius, peaking at 30-32 degrees Celsius. The eastern region will witness morning temperatures from 16-22 degrees Celsius, with maximums reaching 31-34 degrees Celsius, accompanied by northeasterly winds. The southern region’s east coast will have cool mornings with thunderstorms affecting 30 percent of the area, while the west coast will have thunderstorms in 20 percent of the region, particularly in provinces like Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

