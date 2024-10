SET closed today at 1,448.83 points, down 1.32 points (-0.09%), with a trading value of 52,891.29 million baht.

Today’s stock trading, the index fluctuated within a narrow range, with a low of 1,444.11 points and a high of 1,453.54 points. As for the securities that changed today, 230 securities increased, 248 securities decreased, and 184 securities remained unchanged.

Source: Thai News Agency