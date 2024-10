Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Hoa Binh – Moc Chau expressway in Hoa Binh province’s Da Bac district on September 29 morning.

The 34-kilometre expressway, connecting Da Bac town in Da Bac district to Chieng Yen commune, Son La province’s Van Ho district, is significant to the socio-economic development in Hoa Binh province, and the northwestern region as a whole.

Source: Vietnam News Agency