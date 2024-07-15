Search
Close this search box.

Thai people await the arrival of the King and Queen.

Bangkok,, Citizens from all over the country dressed politely in yellow to welcome the King and Queen.

People from all directions came to welcome His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen since the afternoon. Everyone dressed politely in yellow and brought the Thai national flag and the flag with the emblem of the royal celebration to wave to show their loyalty and gratitude to the monarchy and to admire the greatness of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen.

On the occasion of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen traveling to perform royal merit-making in the auspicious ceremony of His Majesty the King’s 6th cycle birthday anniversary on 28 July 2024 at Wat Phra Sri Rattana Satsadaram and Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall, Grand Palace.

Source: Thai News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
July 2024
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.