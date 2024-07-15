Thai people await the arrival of the King and Queen.

Bangkok,, Citizens from all over the country dressed politely in yellow to welcome the King and Queen.

People from all directions came to welcome His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen since the afternoon. Everyone dressed politely in yellow and brought the Thai national flag and the flag with the emblem of the royal celebration to wave to show their loyalty and gratitude to the monarchy and to admire the greatness of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen.

On the occasion of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen traveling to perform royal merit-making in the auspicious ceremony of His Majesty the King’s 6th cycle birthday anniversary on 28 July 2024 at Wat Phra Sri Rattana Satsadaram and Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall, Grand Palace.

Source: Thai News Agency