Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Remains Normal Amidst Fake News Concerns



Bangkok: The Thai-Cambodian border situation remains stable, with authorities urging the public not to believe recent fake news regarding immigration scams and evacuation orders. Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office and member of the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation Administration (TCASA), has emphasized the normalcy of the border across seven provinces.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Jirayu revealed that the Thai military maintains its presence along 11 strongholds, with barbed wire fences protecting the nation’s sovereignty. He assured that the military is prepared to respond to any potential intrusions. Additionally, bomb disposal units are actively detecting landmines that have been smuggled into Thai territory, which is considered a violation of the ceasefire agreement and the Ottawa Treaty. The Thai government plans to pursue legal action against Cambodia with the Ottawa Treaty Committee and urges Cambodia to honor the ceasefire agreements proposed in August 2025.

The gove

rnment has also highlighted its commitment to addressing call center gangs, human trafficking, drug issues, and recovering funds related to planted bombs. Despite the fake news circulated yesterday, the government confirms that there is no need for evacuation and advises citizens to verify information through official channels.

The return of citizens to their hometowns is reportedly proceeding smoothly, with no immediate threats identified. The government encourages individuals to report any suspicious objects to authorities to ensure continued safety and security.