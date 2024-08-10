Teenagers riding a motorcycle crashed into a steamed bun shop and completely destroyed it.

Opening of a bun shop on the first day, not even a minute later, a child riding a motorcycle crashed into the stall, damaging the goods.

On August 8th at 10:00 a.m., a surveillance camera captured footage of a roadside stall selling steamed buns and dumplings. In the clip, a family member is seen helping a bedridden grandfather onto his bed after bathing him. Suddenly, two uninvited teenage customers rode a motorcycle at high speed and crashed into the stall selling steamed buns, causing them to roll and be damaged.

The news team went to the shop where the incident occurred in the Champa village, Nong Lat sub-district, Waritchaphum district, Sakon Nakhon province. They met with Mrs. Sang, 67 years old (in red shirts) and Mrs. Nuthin, 58 years old (in yellow shirts), who were witnesses to the incident. They said that they originally sold packaged food, but on the day of the incident, it was the first day they tried selling steamed buns and dumplings. At that time, they were moving an elderly person onto a

bed when they suddenly heard the sound of a motorcycle from afar. Before the sound had stopped, the motorcycle crashed into the stall, damaging the goods worth several thousand baht. As for the teenagers who crashed the motorcycle, they were none other than the children from the neighboring house. Two of them were injured. The first had minor injuries, while the other had injuries to his neck and ribs. As for the damages, the parents of the children have already paid for everything. They do not hold any grudges. It is good that no one was seriously injured. – Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency