Teenagers Cause Panic in Wang Noi District with Gunshots and Bombs



Wang Noi: Villagers in Wang Noi District were left in fear after a group of teenagers reportedly shot guns and threw bombs in the middle of a busy road. The incident has prompted an urgent investigation by local authorities to apprehend the culprits.





According to Thai News Agency, the unsettling events unfolded on Rojana Road, where a group of youths in a pickup truck engaged in a public brawl. Witnesses, including Mr. Chaiwat, who captured part of the incident on camera, reported hearing what sounded like gunshots and seeing the teenagers brandishing weapons such as sticks and knives. The confrontation escalated with the sound of two gunshots, causing panic among onlookers. The teenagers then fled the scene, driving towards Ayutthaya city.





In response to the incident, Pol. Col. Somjet Maenbut, Superintendent of Wang Noi Police Station, has mobilized a team comprising investigation officers, pursuit teams, and patrol units to gather information and evidence from the scene. Witnesses stated that the teenagers not only fought but also threw ping pong bombs, which resulted in two explosions. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and local hospitals have not recorded any related admissions.





The investigation is ongoing, with authorities questioning witnesses and examining physical evidence to identify the suspects involved. The aim is to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice through the legal system.

