“Suriya” points out “Paetongtarn” is suitable, confident she can do the best.

Mr. Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, said about the assumption of the position of Prime Minister Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 31st Prime Minister, that he was delighted. This is the world of the new generation, similar to Mr. Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron, the President of France, who was 40 years old when he first assumed the position of Prime Minister. This era is the era of the new generation who can bring new technologies and Soft Power to help manage the country. He believes that Ms. Paetongtarn can do it well and will devote herself. He is confident that she will do her best.

As for whether he will continue to hold the position of Minister of Transport, Mr. Suriya said

that he has not discussed it yet and that it depends on the Prime Minister.

When asked if he had talked to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Suriya said he had not talked about anything special.

Source: Thai News Agency