Strict Land Control, Illegal Immigrant Gangs Flee by Water



Kanchanaburi: After the government’s Seal Stop Safe border measures, which began on 30 January, to strictly set up checkpoints and interceptors along various routes, it was found that illegal immigrants were found on the Kanchanaburi border, which on the opposite side is the city of Payatonzu in Myanmar, who have instead used waterways.





According to Thai News Agency, the intensified land control measures have led to a shift in tactics among illegal immigrant gangs. The new border strategy has prompted these groups to avoid traditional land routes and instead utilize waterways as their primary escape path. This development has raised concerns among border security officials about the need for increased monitoring of river routes to prevent illegal crossings.





The government’s initiative, aimed at curbing illegal immigration, has involved the deployment of numerous checkpoints and interceptors across key land routes. These measures have been particularly focused on areas like the Kanchanaburi border, where illegal crossings have been prevalent. However, as the land becomes more difficult to traverse unnoticed, waterways have emerged as the alternative for those seeking to bypass the tightened security.





The authorities are now tasked with addressing this shift in migrant movement, considering the strategic importance of the Kanchanaburi border and its proximity to Myanmar’s city of Payatonzu. This situation highlights the ongoing challenges in managing border security and the adaptability of those involved in illegal immigration.

