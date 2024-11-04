Search
Steamed Snail Vendor Sees Soaring Sales at Flea Markets.


Prachin Buri: A 64-year-old man and his wife have found success selling steamed snails at flea markets, achieving daily sales volumes of over 100 kilograms. According to Thai News Agency, Somwong Chusap, known as Uncle Noom, operates a shop named “Jae Mai” after his wife. The couple travels around selling golden rice snails and sweet snails, which are sourced from a farm in Sa Kaeo Province, at markets in Prachin Buri and surrounding areas. With prices set at 300 baht per kilogram, the snails come with a spicy dipping sauce that has proven popular with customers.

Uncle Noom expressed satisfaction with the business’s success, noting that it has enabled him to pay off debts and improve his financial situation. He attributes the steady demand to the quality of the snails, which leads customers to return and purchase them repeatedly. As a result of the growing interest, Uncle Noom has opened a second shop for his wife to manage, allowing them to extend their reach to various markets. The couple’s shops operate f
rom 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The distinctive appeal of their product lies in the shop’s secret recipe, which includes steaming the snails with fragrant herbs and offering a special herbal-scented dipping sauce with a full flavor. Uncle Noom encourages customers to taste the snails before making a purchase, confident in the product’s quality.

