“Somrak” is not worried about going to court in the abduction case of a minor, confident in his innocence.

Khon Kaen, In the case of ‘Somrak Khamsing’, a former Olympic gold medal boxer who is accused of abducting a 17-year-old minor, today (July 31), the court has scheduled a first examination of the evidence. He said he is not worried and is confident in the evidence to prove his innocence.

Today, the Khon Kaen Provincial Court summoned Somrak Kamsing to testify and examine evidence for the first time after the Khon Kaen Provincial Prosecutor ordered the indictment of Mr. Somrak, the first defendant, and two others on three charges: 1. Jointly abducting a minor over the age of fifteen from his parents, guardians, or caregivers for the purpose of committing indecent acts, with the minor willingly accompanying; 2. Jointly taking a person over the age of fifteen but not over eighteen for the purpose of committing indecent acts, even if the person consents; 3. Attempting to rape another person by using force and violence while the other person is in a state of inability to resist; and committing indecent acts agai

nst a person under the age of fifteen by using force and violence while the person is in a state of inability to resist.

This morning, Somrak arrived at the court and spoke to reporters in an unconcerned tone, laughing in his usual Somrak Kamsing style. Before arriving at the court, reporters spoke to Somrak on the phone and provided information that he had come to court every time and was not worried because he was confident that he had not committed any crimes. He was confident that the evidence he had on his side would be able to confirm his innocence. From the information he had, he was already the third person to have been treated in this manner, but he would not discuss the details. He believed in the justice process. As for the Roi Et Provincial Court case, he and his lawyer were confused about how they were related. They would proceed according to the legal process, and he was not worried or concerned about the case in any way.

In this examination of testimony and examination of evidence, court offi

cials did not allow the media and unrelated persons to join the courtroom to listen, but allowed them to observe in front of the courtroom only.

Source: Thai News Agency