Soldiers clash with drug trafficking gangs on the Doi Pha Mi border in Chiang Rai

Pha Muang forces clashed with a drug smuggling gang near the Ban Pha Mi border in Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province. After the clash, the Chao Tak Task Force inspected the scene and found a modified sack containing 600,000 methamphetamine pills and 9.6 kg of heroin.

Col. Kidakorn Chantra, deputy commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, inspected the clash point while the task force was on patrol to prevent and intercept drugs in the area of ??the Ban Pha Mi border, Wiang Pang Kham Subdistrict, Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai Province. They found a group of 6-8 suspicious people carrying backpacks and belongings walking through the darkness through the forest from a neighboring country. They asked to search them, but the group used an unknown type of firearm to shoot at the officers. The clash ensued for about 5 minutes before the group retreated.

After the clash, the Chao Tak Task Force deployed two additional forces to control the area. This morning, they inspected the scene and found five modified sacks c

ontaining drugs: three sacks of methamphetamine pills, totaling 600,000 methamphetamine pills, and two sacks of heroin, totaling 9.6 kilograms. – Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency