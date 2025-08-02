Sixth BM-21 Rocket Neutralized by EOD Officers in Ubon Ratchathani Province



Ubon ratchathani: EOD officers successfully neutralized the sixth BM-21 rocket launched by Cambodian soldiers into a village in Nam Khun District, Ubon Ratchathani Province. The operation was conducted in a rubber plantation where the rocket’s head was found intact, lodged in the ground with only its tail section visible.

According to Thai News Agency, the unexploded rocket posed a significant threat, prompting officials to take extensive safety measures. Residents were instructed to turn off their cell phones and evacuate to a safe distance of approximately 200 meters. EOD officers carefully placed four old truck tires at the site before attaching a detonator and a 3-pound C4 explosive to the rocket. The detonator was dragged to a safe distance of 150 meters before being activated, successfully destroying the rocket and creating a 4-meter-wide and 4-meter-deep crater.

The recent operation follows the destruction of five other BM-21 rockets in Nam Yuen District, also launched by Cambodia. These rockets, me

asuring 2.98 meters in length, were found in perfect condition but had not exploded. EOD officers worked diligently from morning until the afternoon of the previous day to neutralize these threats, ensuring the safety of the local population.