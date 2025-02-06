Six Youths Arrested for Convenience Store Robbery in Pattani



Pattani: Six young individuals have been apprehended following a robbery at a convenience store in Panare District, Pattani Province. The suspects, aged between 14 and 16, were involved in stealing over 4,000 baht.





According to Thai News Agency, the incident occurred in the early hours of February 5. The group, concealing their identities with cloth masks, used two motorcycles and carried homemade guns to execute the robbery at a convenience store located in Village 3, Panare Subdistrict. They managed to steal 4,492 baht in cash before making their escape. Subsequently, the offenders robbed four mobile phones from a group of teenagers in Ban Nam Bo Subdistrict, Sai Buri District.





Following the robbery, law enforcement officers reviewed CCTV footage from the store, successfully identifying all six individuals involved. The investigation revealed that these youths were residents of Sai Buri District, Pattani Province.





The police were able to locate and arrest the suspects at a residence in Tambon Taluban, Amphoe Sai Buri, Pattani Province. The group comprised four 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds. A search of the premises led to the seizure of the motorcycles used in the crime, three homemade weapons with ammunition, and the clothing worn during the robbery. Additionally, the stolen mobile phones and cash were recovered, although some of the money had already been spent.





The suspects confessed to the crimes, stating they used the stolen money to purchase drugs and intended to escape from perceived threats in the area. They have been charged with joint robbery, and evidence has been compiled to initiate legal proceedings in the Juvenile and Family Court.

