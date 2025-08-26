SET Expands ESG DNA Program to Enhance Sustainability Skills for 190,000 Employees



Bangkok: The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is continuing to expand its ESG DNA program, aiming to build sustainability skills for 190,000 employees across various sectors.





According to Thai News Agency, the SET has successfully advanced its ESG DNA project into its second year, focusing on developing sustainability knowledge from basic to strategic levels for employees across 402 organizations. Spearheaded by Mr. Soraphol Tulayasathien, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Market Sustainability Development at SET, the ESG DNA initiative has become a significant learning phenomenon in Thailand. It has engaged listed companies, government agencies, private sectors, entrepreneurs, and business partners. The program has reached 189,782 employees, with 127 organizations in 2025 achieving over 70% employee participation in the course, surpassing the 60 organizations in 2024. This reflects SET’s dedication to embedding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices within the business community.





Mr. Soraphol emphasized that ESG is transforming into a fundamental aspect of Thai capital market organizations. Employees at all levels are increasingly motivated to learn and apply ESG principles in their work. A major draw for participation is the program’s offering of over 30 e-Learning courses tailored to meet the diverse needs of employees. These courses cover a wide range of topics, from greenhouse gas management to ESG strategy formulation, allowing participants to align their learning with long-term organizational goals. The initiative, provided at no cost, includes a real-time learning tracking and measurement system, enabling systematic evaluation of results. The program’s reach extends beyond individual organizations to partner companies, government agencies, and educational institutions, fostering a broader movement towards sustainable business practices in Thailand.





Since its inception in August 2023, the ESG DNA project has seen participation from 402 organizations. This includes 251 listed companies on the SET, 61 listed companies on the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI), 80 limited companies, five securities and asset management companies, alongside five government organizations and educational institutions. Collectively, these participants have achieved cost savings of over 168 million baht.





For more information, inquiries can be directed to setsustainability@set.or.th or by visiting www.setsustainability.com.

