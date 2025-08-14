Second Army Region Commander Declines Border Checkpoint Reopening Until Retirement



Bangkok: The Second Army Region Commander has asserted that the border checkpoint will remain closed until his retirement, emphasizing the need for continued security measures. In preparation for discussions with the regional RBC, he is focusing on landmine monitoring, patrol strategy adjustments, and the deployment of special equipment. He strongly stated that Thailand would not withdraw its forces or weapons, maintaining that the Prasat Ta Kwai area is Thai property and requires a strategy for reclamation.





According to Thai News Agency, Lt. Gen. Boonsin Phadklang, the Commander of the 2nd Army Region, expressed these views during an interview concerning the upcoming meeting of the Regional Border Committee (RBC) between the 2nd Army Region and the Cambodian military regional commander. He acknowledged that a secretariat meeting was scheduled for the end of August, where further discussions would occur to resolve ongoing issues, with the meeting being held along the Thai border to ensure mutual comfort.





Lt. Gen. Boonsin reaffirmed control over the 11 areas held by Thailand, stating, “We are controlling them. We are not withdrawing troops. We are staying there.” He stressed the importance of finding a means to reclaim the Prasat Ta Kwai area, whether through international or domestic avenues.





He mentioned that the RBC meeting’s outcomes, including the potential establishment of 13 steps towards a concrete ceasefire, would largely depend on the Cambodian army commander and their superiors’ decisions. In terms of landmine management, Lt. Gen. Boonsin highlighted the use of remote monitoring, special equipment like drones, and extensive barbed wire deployment.





Discussing anti-personnel weapons, Lt. Gen. Boonsin acknowledged the topic’s inclusion in the meeting, noting its violation of the Ottawa Convention, to which Cambodia is a signatory. He asserted that international communication would follow if Cambodia did not comply with mine clearance at the GBC, potentially involving the UN and TMAC.





Lt. Gen. Boonsin emphasized Thailand’s readiness to exercise self-defense rights, indicating that this was a government matter, while the military would continue fulfilling its duties. He noted that, although the Cambodian side continued using explosives, Thailand had not withdrawn troops or weapons from the area.





On mine sweeper effectiveness, he acknowledged their benefits but mentioned challenges in dense forest areas, necessitating alternative methods. When queried about the possibility of the border crossing’s reopening, Lt. Gen. Boonsin humorously remarked, “We’re not ready yet. If you ask me, we’re not ready yet,” hinting at a prolonged closure until his retirement.

